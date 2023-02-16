How to watch the 2023 Genesis Invitational via live online stream

The 2023 Genesis Invitational tees off this week from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. The full-field elevated tournament will run from Thursday, February 16 through Sunday, February 19 as top golfers including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm compete for a share of a $20 million purse.

The legendary Tiger Woods will also join the field at the invitational. Rahm opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with his odds installed at +800, with McIlroy behind at +1000.

To watch the 2023 Genesis Invitational on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 Genesis Invitational are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:

10:24 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland

10:35 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

3:04 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

3:15 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa

Friday Featured Groups:

10:24 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

10:35 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa

10:46 a.m. ET: Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry

3:04 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland

3:15 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

3:26 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

4:00-8:00 p.m. ET

9:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1:00-3:00 p.m. ET

CBS

3:00-7:00 p.m. ET

12:00-7:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

1:00-3:00 p.m. ET

CBS

3:00-6:30 p.m. ET

11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET