Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Genesis Invitational

The 2023 Genesis Invitational will continue on Friday with Round 2, which will tee off from Riviera Country Club at 9:40 a.m. ET. A group of the world’s best golfers will gather at this PGA TOUR elevated event to compete for a steep $20 million purse. Jon Rahm enters as the favorite at +750, but the true draw of the tournament is the much-anticipated return of Tiger Woods.
Woods will tee off with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy at 10:24 a.m. ET on Friday.
The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Genesis Invitational on Friday.
Genesis Invitational Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|9:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Corey Conners
|Emiliano Grillo
|Justin Lower
|9:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Alex Noren
|Matthew NeSmith
|9:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Hadwin
|Scott Stallings
|Max McGreevy
|9:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Keith Mitchell
|Chesson Hadley
|Greyson Sigg
|10:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|Alex Smalley
|Austin Smotherman
|10:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Troy Merritt
|Scott Piercy
|Matt Wallace
|10:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Luke List
|Kevin Kisner
|Cam Davis
|10:13 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Si Woo Kim
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Nick Taylor
|10:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Henley
|Ryan Brehm
|Tyler Duncan
|10:24 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Rory McIlroy
|Justin Thomas
|Tiger Woods
|10:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seamus Power
|Chad Ramey
|Lucas Glover
|10:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|Jordan Spieth
|Collin Morikawa
|10:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Trey Mullinax
|Lucas Herbert
|Harris English
|10:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Justin Rose
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Shane Lowry
|10:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|J.J. Spaun
|Michael Thompson
|Tyrrell Hatton
|10:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Burns
|K.H. Lee
|Cameron Young
|11:08 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Patrick Rodgers
|Mark Hubbard
|Doug Ghim
|11:08 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Adam Schenk
|11:19 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Putnam
|Sam Ryder
|Brandon Wu
|11:19 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Long
|Denny McCarthy
|Sahith Theegala
|11:30 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Yeongsu Kim
|Jack Wall
|11:30 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Davis Thompson
|S.H. Kim
|Justin Suh
|2:20 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Streelman
|Kelly Kraft
|Taylor Montgomery
|2:20 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Knox
|Nick Watney
|Thomas Detry
|2:31 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Hayden Buckley
|Taylor Moore
|2:31 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Peter Malnati
|Doc Redman
|Kramer Hickok
|2:42 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Danny Willett
|Callum Tarren
|Matthias Schwab
|2:42 PM
|Tee No. 10
|James Hahn
|Danny Lee
|Ben Taylor
|2:53 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sepp Straka
|Sungjae Im
|Jason Day
|2:53 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Tom Hoge
|Luke Donald
|3:04 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jon Rahm
|Patrick Cantlay
|Viktor Hovland
|3:04 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Keegan Bradley
|Martin Laird
|Lanto Griffin
|3:15 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tony Finau
|Billy Horschel
|Adam Scott
|3:15 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chez Reavie
|Robert Streb
|Gary Woodland
|3:26 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Max Homa
|Tom Kim
|Xander Schauffele
|3:26 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Stewart Cink
|Brendon Todd
|Francesco Molinari
|3:37 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Will Zalatoris
|Cameron Champ
|J.B. Holmes
|3:37 PM
|Tee No. 10
|J.T. Poston
|Rickie Fowler
|Matt Kuchar
|3:48 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Beau Hossler
|Wyndham Clark
|3:48 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Svensson
|Joel Dahmen
|Brian Harman
|3:59 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Patton Kizzire
|Kurt Kitayama
|Stephan Jaeger
|3:59 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Brendan Steele
|David Lipsky
|Lee Hodges
|4:10 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Rai
|Keita Nakajima
|4:10 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|Adrian Meronk
|Marcus Byrd