Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Genesis Invitational

The Genesis Invitational tees off at 9:40 a.m. ET on Friday from Riviera Country Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
The Genesis Invitational - Previews Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The 2023 Genesis Invitational will continue on Friday with Round 2, which will tee off from Riviera Country Club at 9:40 a.m. ET. A group of the world’s best golfers will gather at this PGA TOUR elevated event to compete for a steep $20 million purse. Jon Rahm enters as the favorite at +750, but the true draw of the tournament is the much-anticipated return of Tiger Woods.

Woods will tee off with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy at 10:24 a.m. ET on Friday.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Genesis Invitational on Friday.

Genesis Invitational Round 2 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
9:40 AM Tee No. 1 Corey Conners Emiliano Grillo Justin Lower
9:40 AM Tee No. 10 Kevin Tway Alex Noren Matthew NeSmith
9:51 AM Tee No. 1 Adam Hadwin Scott Stallings Max McGreevy
9:51 AM Tee No. 10 Keith Mitchell Chesson Hadley Greyson Sigg
10:02 AM Tee No. 1 Nate Lashley Alex Smalley Austin Smotherman
10:02 AM Tee No. 10 Troy Merritt Scott Piercy Matt Wallace
10:13 AM Tee No. 1 Luke List Kevin Kisner Cam Davis
10:13 AM Tee No. 10 Si Woo Kim Matt Fitzpatrick Nick Taylor
10:24 AM Tee No. 1 Russell Henley Ryan Brehm Tyler Duncan
10:24 AM Tee No. 10 Rory McIlroy Justin Thomas Tiger Woods
10:35 AM Tee No. 1 Seamus Power Chad Ramey Lucas Glover
10:35 AM Tee No. 10 Scottie Scheffler Jordan Spieth Collin Morikawa
10:46 AM Tee No. 1 Trey Mullinax Lucas Herbert Harris English
10:46 AM Tee No. 10 Justin Rose Hideki Matsuyama Shane Lowry
10:57 AM Tee No. 1 J.J. Spaun Michael Thompson Tyrrell Hatton
10:57 AM Tee No. 10 Sam Burns K.H. Lee Cameron Young
11:08 AM Tee No. 1 Patrick Rodgers Mark Hubbard Doug Ghim
11:08 AM Tee No. 10 Jhonattan Vegas Tommy Fleetwood Adam Schenk
11:19 AM Tee No. 1 Andrew Putnam Sam Ryder Brandon Wu
11:19 AM Tee No. 10 Adam Long Denny McCarthy Sahith Theegala
11:30 AM Tee No. 1 Yeongsu Kim Jack Wall
11:30 AM Tee No. 10 Davis Thompson S.H. Kim Justin Suh
2:20 PM Tee No. 1 Kevin Streelman Kelly Kraft Taylor Montgomery
2:20 PM Tee No. 10 Russell Knox Nick Watney Thomas Detry
2:31 PM Tee No. 1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Hayden Buckley Taylor Moore
2:31 PM Tee No. 10 Peter Malnati Doc Redman Kramer Hickok
2:42 PM Tee No. 1 Danny Willett Callum Tarren Matthias Schwab
2:42 PM Tee No. 10 James Hahn Danny Lee Ben Taylor
2:53 PM Tee No. 1 Sepp Straka Sungjae Im Jason Day
2:53 PM Tee No. 10 Mackenzie Hughes Tom Hoge Luke Donald
3:04 PM Tee No. 1 Jon Rahm Patrick Cantlay Viktor Hovland
3:04 PM Tee No. 10 Keegan Bradley Martin Laird Lanto Griffin
3:15 PM Tee No. 1 Tony Finau Billy Horschel Adam Scott
3:15 PM Tee No. 10 Chez Reavie Robert Streb Gary Woodland
3:26 PM Tee No. 1 Max Homa Tom Kim Xander Schauffele
3:26 PM Tee No. 10 Stewart Cink Brendon Todd Francesco Molinari
3:37 PM Tee No. 1 Will Zalatoris Cameron Champ J.B. Holmes
3:37 PM Tee No. 10 J.T. Poston Rickie Fowler Matt Kuchar
3:48 PM Tee No. 1 Dylan Frittelli Beau Hossler Wyndham Clark
3:48 PM Tee No. 10 Adam Svensson Joel Dahmen Brian Harman
3:59 PM Tee No. 1 Patton Kizzire Kurt Kitayama Stephan Jaeger
3:59 PM Tee No. 10 Brendan Steele David Lipsky Lee Hodges
4:10 PM Tee No. 1 Aaron Rai Keita Nakajima
4:10 PM Tee No. 10 Nick Hardy Adrian Meronk Marcus Byrd

