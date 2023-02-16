Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Genesis Invitational

The 2023 Genesis Invitational will continue on Friday with Round 2, which will tee off from Riviera Country Club at 9:40 a.m. ET. A group of the world’s best golfers will gather at this PGA TOUR elevated event to compete for a steep $20 million purse. Jon Rahm enters as the favorite at +750, but the true draw of the tournament is the much-anticipated return of Tiger Woods.

Woods will tee off with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy at 10:24 a.m. ET on Friday.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Genesis Invitational on Friday.