Will there be a fourth Ant-Man film?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania hits theaters on Friday, February 17, marking the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. Fans will be just as excited for the debut of Kang the Conqueror, portrayed by Jonathan Majors. The third film in the Ant-Man trilogy has been billed as the precursor to the MCU’s “next dynasty,” hinting that the ramifications of the movie will be felt far and wide.

Blockbuster franchises have typically finished with three feature films, at best, but the MCU is on a different level. Has there been an MCU franchise with four films, and what are the odds of Ant-Man achieving the same? We take a deeper look below.

Will Marvel Studios make an Ant-Man 4?

At the red carpet premiere for Quantumania, both Rudd and director Peyton Reed were asked about the potential cinematic future of the character. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rudd stated that he has “no comment on any of that stuff” while noting that he doesn’t “know anything anyway”.

Reed was a bit more detailed in his response, albeit still tight-lipped. He noted that “it’s too soon to tell” if a fourth film would happen, but that in Quantumania, “some questions might be answered.”

What other MCU franchises have had four films?

If a fourth Ant-Man film were to come to fruition, it would mark just the second time that Marvel Studios has moved forward with a fourth film for a specific character. Thor: Love and Thunder, released in July 2022, is the only example to date. One could argue that the reason Marvel moved forward with the fourth film for the God of Thunder was in response to the critical acclaim for Taika Waititi’s direction of the third film, Thor: Ragnarok.

For Ant-Man to get a fourth film in the franchise, there would have to be a story worth telling first and foremost. Among the possibilities is that Marvel looks to illustrate the process of Lang passing on the hero mantle to his daughter, Cassie Lang. We saw the same happen in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, as Clint Barton mentored Kate Bishop into eventually accepting the role of the world’s greatest archer.

While not officially announced yet, it is clear that Marvel Studios is building the roster for the Young Avengers, a team that includes the likes of Cassie Lang.

Setting up the Young Avengers would necessitate explaining how Cassie takes on that responsibility from Scott, and perhaps a fourth Ant-Man film is the right medium. Or conversely, they could opt for a live-action series on Disney+. For now, Marvel Studios appears to be secretive on those matters, which should not be a surprise to anyone.