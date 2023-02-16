Quarterback fantasy football rankings for XFL Week 1

The XFL returns this weekend and it is time to start trying to discern between the good and the bad and the in-between. As is with most football teams on any level, the quarterback is the key to the offense, but in a league like the XFL, there aren’t really any signal callers that far outreach the competition. If they did, they’d probably be in a different league.

But, there are plenty of quarterbacks in the XFL who have had shots in the NFL and a handful of quarterbacks who have used spring leagues like this one to get themselves other NFL opportunities. The Houston Roughneck’s P.J. Walker turned some heads in the 2020 iteration of the XFL and has gotten a long look with the Panthers.

Our No. 1 quarterback in the rankings is Ben DiNucci, who was able to win some starts with the Dallas Cowboys. Jordan Ta’amu, like many of these QBs has spent time on NFL practice squads and had a strong USFL season last year. With more statistics from USFL and the 2020 version of the XFL, it will become easier to rank these players ahead of Week 1, but at the moment it is far from easy.

With the talent sick for professional quarterbacks being quite deep, finding the right fit in the XFL between coach, QB, offense and skill players is truly difficult. We do know that the Seattle Sea Dragons are going to be a pass first offense with June Jones as OC, so DiNucci to WR Josh Gordon will be a common DFS stack in Week 1.

Ta’amu will need to put up numbers on the ground in an offense that will be run based, but that’s something he can do. Of course, he could also cede snaps to other QBs on the roster. Kyle Sloter of the Renegades was going to be high on my Week 1 list due to his strong play in the USFL and a run-and-shoot offense to work with, but it appears that Drew Plitt will get the start in Week 1. Brandon Silvers also a run-and-shoot offense to work with in Houston, but it’s also not 100% that he’s the starter yet.

Many of these quarterbacks are replaceable and we may not even have all the starting QBs for Week 1 on this list. Depth charts are still leaking out, so research remains the key to XFL fantasy.