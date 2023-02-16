Wide receiver/tight end rankings for XFL Week 1

The 2023 XFL season is upon us and that means it’s time to figure out what wide receivers will garner the snaps and targets on the pass-happiest teams. Unfortunately, without a strong base of information to go on, it is a difficult task to rank XFL players.

The lack of information will push many to go with receivers they’ve heard of like Josh Gordon, Marcell Ateman, Jordan Smallwood, Eli Rogers, etc.. Unfortunately that isn’t good enough. It will be worth adding Sea Dragons and Roughnecks receivers due to their offensive tendencies, just like it will be worth adding D.C. Defenders’ running backs.

Depth charts still aren’t available, so we have to lean toward the players we expect to be the WR1s. As they do come in, the rankings will likely fluctuate. Week 2 we will have much better intel onto who is actually getting on the field.

For tight ends, the XFL isn’t going to be a boon for their production, which makes it good that DraftKings doesn’t have a specific tight end position that must be filled. But, one tight end that you should be able to count on is the Renegades Sal Canella/ He had a good connection with Kyle Sloter in the USFL and will now try to regain that this season in the XFL.