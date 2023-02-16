 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wide receiver/tight end rankings for XFL Week 1

We take you through some of the best POSs going into Week 1 of the XFL for DFS and fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Josh Gordon #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs tosses the ball after scoring a touchdown on a 1-yard reception during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The 2023 XFL season is upon us and that means it’s time to figure out what wide receivers will garner the snaps and targets on the pass-happiest teams. Unfortunately, without a strong base of information to go on, it is a difficult task to rank XFL players.

The lack of information will push many to go with receivers they’ve heard of like Josh Gordon, Marcell Ateman, Jordan Smallwood, Eli Rogers, etc.. Unfortunately that isn’t good enough. It will be worth adding Sea Dragons and Roughnecks receivers due to their offensive tendencies, just like it will be worth adding D.C. Defenders’ running backs.

Depth charts still aren’t available, so we have to lean toward the players we expect to be the WR1s. As they do come in, the rankings will likely fluctuate. Week 2 we will have much better intel onto who is actually getting on the field.

For tight ends, the XFL isn’t going to be a boon for their production, which makes it good that DraftKings doesn’t have a specific tight end position that must be filled. But, one tight end that you should be able to count on is the Renegades Sal Canella/ He had a good connection with Kyle Sloter in the USFL and will now try to regain that this season in the XFL.

XFL WR/TE rankings

RK Player Team
1 Marcell Ateman St. Louis Battlehawks
2 Josh Gordon Seattle Sea Dragons
3 Charleston Rambo Orlando Guardians
4 Jeff Badet Vegas Vipers
5 Cedric Byrd Houston Roughnecks
6 Deontay Burnett Houston Roughnecks
7 Jordan Smallwood Arlington Renegades
8 Juwan Green Seattle Sea Dragons
9 Jalen Tolliver San Antonio Brahmas
10 Jachour Pearson Seattle Sea Dragons
11 Sal Canella Arlington Renegades (TE)
12 Jequez Ezzard D.C. Defenders
13 Josh Hammond D.C. Defenders
14 Lucky Jackson D.C. Defenders
15 Jontre Kirklin Houston Roughnecks
16 Sean Modster Arlington Renegades
17 Pooka Williams D.C. Defenders
18 Geronimo Allison Vegas Vipers
19 Martavis Bryant Vegas Vipers
20 Eli Rogers Orlando Guardians
21 Hakeem Butler St. Louis Battlehawks
22 Nick Holley Houston Roughnecks
23 Jordan Thomas St. Louis Battlehawks (TE)
24 Matthew Sexton Vegas Vipers
25 Garrett Owens Houston Roughnecks (TE)
26 Darrius Shepherd St. Louis Battlehawks
27 Brandon Arcanado Arlington Renegades
28 Briley Moore D.C. Defenders (TE)
29 Travis Jonsen San Antonio Brahmas
30 Andrew Jamiel Orlando Guardians
31 Lujuan Winningham Arlington Renegades
32 Chad Hansen D.C. Defenders
33 Austin Proehl St. Louis Battlehawks
34 Josh Malone D.C. Defenders
35 Rannell Hall Arlington Renegades
36 Tyler Vaughns Arlington Renegades
37 Darece Roberson San Antonio Brahmas
38 Blake Jackson Seattle Sea Dragons
39 Justin Smith Houston Roughnecks
40 Fred Brown San Antonio Brahmas
41 Dontez Byrd Orlando Guardians
42 Damion Willis Seattle Sea Dragons

