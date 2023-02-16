 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Running back rankings for XFL Week 1

We take you through some of the best RBs going into Week 1 of the XFL for DFS and fantasy football.

By DKNation Staff
Jacques Patrick #39 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball during the second quarter in the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The 2023 version of the XFL kicks off this weekend on Saturday, February 18th. The running back situations aren’t exactly clear yet. Depth charts are beginning to leak out, but even those aren’t to be taken as gospel until we see a player get actual opportunities on the field.

So, does that mean these rankings aren’t great? Yes, that is what it means. But, we can do know a team like the D.C. Defenders, who will have ex-running back Reggie Barlow as head coach and a run-oriented OC in Fred Kaiss. They have a good running back room, but ex-Baylor star Abram Smith was the first pick in the XFL draft. That doesn’t mean that Ryquell Armstead, Artavis Pierce, and Pooka Williams won’t be involved in the ground attack though. They have some talent at the position.

You can also be deceived by depth charts, as the St. Louis Battlehawks list Mataeo Durant as last on their running back depth chart, but his ability as a receiving back should give him a boost.

XFL RB Rankings Week 1

1 Abram Smith D.C. Defenders
2 Jacques Patrick San Antonio Brahmas
3 Adrian Killins Arlington Renegades
4 John Lovett Vegas Vipers
5 Jah-Maine Martin Orlando Guardians
6 Mataeo Durant St. Louis Battlehawks
7 Dejoun Lee Houston Roughnecks
8 Brian Hill St. Louis Battlehawks
9 T.J. Hammonds Seattle Sea Dragons
10 DeVeon Smith Arlington Renegades
11 Keith Ford Arlington Renegades
12 Kalen Ballage San Antonio Brahmas
13 Max Borghi Houston Roughnecks
14 Devin Darrington Orlando Guardians
15 Ryquell Armstead D.C. Defenders
16 Rod Smith Vegas Vipers
17 Brycen Alleyne Houston Roughnecks
18 Brenden Knox Seattle Sea Dragons
19 DeAndre Torrey Vegas Vipers
20 Jon Hilliman San Antonio Brahmas
21 Kareem Walker St. Louis Battlehawks
22 Artavis Pierce D.C. Defenders
23 Morgan Ellison Seattle Sea Dragons

