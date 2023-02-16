Running back rankings for XFL Week 1

The 2023 version of the XFL kicks off this weekend on Saturday, February 18th. The running back situations aren’t exactly clear yet. Depth charts are beginning to leak out, but even those aren’t to be taken as gospel until we see a player get actual opportunities on the field.

So, does that mean these rankings aren’t great? Yes, that is what it means. But, we can do know a team like the D.C. Defenders, who will have ex-running back Reggie Barlow as head coach and a run-oriented OC in Fred Kaiss. They have a good running back room, but ex-Baylor star Abram Smith was the first pick in the XFL draft. That doesn’t mean that Ryquell Armstead, Artavis Pierce, and Pooka Williams won’t be involved in the ground attack though. They have some talent at the position.

You can also be deceived by depth charts, as the St. Louis Battlehawks list Mataeo Durant as last on their running back depth chart, but his ability as a receiving back should give him a boost.