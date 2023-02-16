How do players get invited to the Genesis Invitational?

Most PGA TOUR events have set qualification rules when too many exempted players want to tee it up in an event without enough spots. For most events, the PGA TOUR Priority Rankings then sort who gets to play from who doesn’t and those are listed here.

But for events such as the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial, and some others, the tournament gets to set the terms of who gets to play and who doesn’t.

There are a variety of ways a golfer can qualify for the Genesis Invitational. Former winners of the tournament get a bid, and winners of the four majors, the Players Championship, and the FedExCup get a five-year exemption. The top 125 players in the FedExCup standings from the prior year are invited in order, as are the Top 10 in this season’s FedExCup.

Members of the most recent teams of the Ryder Cup and the President Cup get an invite, and winners of other recent tournaments including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Wold Golf Championships, and the Memorial Tournament get two to three years exemption. There are also several players who receive sponsor exemptions.

Of course there’s plenty of crossover between these groups, but the field is capped at 132 golfers total. The tournament tees off on Thursday, February 16, and there will be a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

