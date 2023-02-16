 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How do players get invited to the Genesis Invitational?

Here’s how the field of 134 was filled for the return of Tiger Woods, who qualifies in about 800 different ways himself.

By grace.mcdermott
Tiger Woods watches his drive on the third hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Most PGA TOUR events have set qualification rules when too many exempted players want to tee it up in an event without enough spots. For most events, the PGA TOUR Priority Rankings then sort who gets to play from who doesn’t and those are listed here.

But for events such as the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial, and some others, the tournament gets to set the terms of who gets to play and who doesn’t.

There are a variety of ways a golfer can qualify for the Genesis Invitational. Former winners of the tournament get a bid, and winners of the four majors, the Players Championship, and the FedExCup get a five-year exemption. The top 125 players in the FedExCup standings from the prior year are invited in order, as are the Top 10 in this season’s FedExCup.

Members of the most recent teams of the Ryder Cup and the President Cup get an invite, and winners of other recent tournaments including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Wold Golf Championships, and the Memorial Tournament get two to three years exemption. There are also several players who receive sponsor exemptions.

Of course there’s plenty of crossover between these groups, but the field is capped at 132 golfers total. The tournament tees off on Thursday, February 16, and there will be a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

List from PGATOUR.com here.

Exemptions for Genesis Invitational

Exemption/Players
Exemption/Players
Former Winners of the Genesis Invitational
J.B. Holmes
Max Homa
Adam Scott
Winner of The Players Championship (five-year exemption)
Rory McIlroy
Webb Simpson
Justin Thomas
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Matt Fitzpatrick
Jon Rahm
Gary Woodland
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Collin Morikawa
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Scottie Scheffler
Tiger Woods
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Shane Lowry
Francesco Molinari
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
Patrick Cantlay
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Tyrrell Hatton
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Keegan Bradley
Ryan Brehm
Sam Burns
Tony Finau
Russell Henley
Mackenzie Hughes
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
K.H. Lee
Trey Mullinax
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Will Zalatoris
Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
Harris English
Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
Tommy Fleetwood
Viktor Hovland
Member of most recent U.S. Team at Presidents Cup
Kevin Kisner
Cameron Young
Member of most recent International Team at Presidents Cup
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Corey Conners
Cam Davis
Sungjae Im
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Tom Hoge
Brian Harman
Sahith Theegala
Scott Stallings
Davis Riley
Denny McCarthy
Maverick McNealy
Keith Mitchell
Kurt Kitayama
Lucas Glover
Lucas Herbert
Andrew Putnam
Luke List
Emiliano Grillo
Brendan Steele
Troy Merritt
Adam Hadwin
Matt Kuchar
Taylor Moore
Chris Kirk
Alex Noren
Alex Smalley
Wyndham Clark
Lee Hodges
Brendon Todd
Beau Hossler
Lanto Griffin
Brandon Wu
Matthew NeSmith
Adam Long
Dylan Frittelli
David Lipsky
Adam Schenk
Joel Dahmen
Aaron Rai
Stephan Jaeger
Patrick Rodgers
Russell Knox
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
Danny Lee
Michael Thompson
Hayden Buckley
Martin Laird
Sam Ryder
Tyler Duncan
Jhonattan Vegas
Nate Lashley
James Hahn
Greyson Sigg
Robert Streb
Scott Piercy
Callum Tarren
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
Nick Watney
Jason Day
Doug Ghim
Stewart Cink
Kevin Tway
Matthias Schwab
Patton Kizzire
Rickie Fowler
Nick Taylor
Kramer Hickok
Matt Wallace
Austin Smotherman
Justin Lower
Doc Redman
Danny Willett
Kelly Kraft
Major medical extension
Nick Hardy
Top 10 on current season's FedExCup
Taylor Montgomery
Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Thomas Detry
S.H. Kim
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Cameron Champ
Luke Donald
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Marcus Byrd
Yeongsu Kim
Adrian Meronk
Keita Nakajima
Justin Suh
Ben Taylor
Davis Thompson
Collegiate Showcase Winner
Jack Wall

More From DraftKings Nation