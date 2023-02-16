How do players get invited to the Genesis Invitational?

Most PGA TOUR events have set qualification rules when too many exempted players want to tee it up in an event without enough spots. For most events, the PGA TOUR Priority Rankings then sort who gets to play from who doesn’t and those are listed here.
But for events such as the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial, and some others, the tournament gets to set the terms of who gets to play and who doesn’t.
There are a variety of ways a golfer can qualify for the Genesis Invitational. Former winners of the tournament get a bid, and winners of the four majors, the Players Championship, and the FedExCup get a five-year exemption. The top 125 players in the FedExCup standings from the prior year are invited in order, as are the Top 10 in this season’s FedExCup.
Members of the most recent teams of the Ryder Cup and the President Cup get an invite, and winners of other recent tournaments including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Wold Golf Championships, and the Memorial Tournament get two to three years exemption. There are also several players who receive sponsor exemptions.
Of course there’s plenty of crossover between these groups, but the field is capped at 132 golfers total. The tournament tees off on Thursday, February 16, and there will be a cut after 36 holes on Friday.
Exemptions for Genesis Invitational
|Exemption/Players
|Former Winners of the Genesis Invitational
|J.B. Holmes
|Max Homa
|Adam Scott
|Winner of The Players Championship (five-year exemption)
|Rory McIlroy
|Webb Simpson
|Justin Thomas
|Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Jon Rahm
|Gary Woodland
|Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
|Collin Morikawa
|Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Scottie Scheffler
|Tiger Woods
|Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Shane Lowry
|Francesco Molinari
|FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
|Patrick Cantlay
|Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
|Billy Horschel
|Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
|Tyrrell Hatton
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Keegan Bradley
|Ryan Brehm
|Sam Burns
|Tony Finau
|Russell Henley
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|K.H. Lee
|Trey Mullinax
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Justin Rose
|Xander Schauffele
|J.J. Spaun
|Jordan Spieth
|Sepp Straka
|Adam Svensson
|Will Zalatoris
|Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
|Harris English
|Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Viktor Hovland
|Member of most recent U.S. Team at Presidents Cup
|Kevin Kisner
|Cameron Young
|Member of most recent International Team at Presidents Cup
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Corey Conners
|Cam Davis
|Sungjae Im
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
|Tom Hoge
|Brian Harman
|Sahith Theegala
|Scott Stallings
|Davis Riley
|Denny McCarthy
|Maverick McNealy
|Keith Mitchell
|Kurt Kitayama
|Lucas Glover
|Lucas Herbert
|Andrew Putnam
|Luke List
|Emiliano Grillo
|Brendan Steele
|Troy Merritt
|Adam Hadwin
|Matt Kuchar
|Taylor Moore
|Chris Kirk
|Alex Noren
|Alex Smalley
|Wyndham Clark
|Lee Hodges
|Brendon Todd
|Beau Hossler
|Lanto Griffin
|Brandon Wu
|Matthew NeSmith
|Adam Long
|Dylan Frittelli
|David Lipsky
|Adam Schenk
|Joel Dahmen
|Aaron Rai
|Stephan Jaeger
|Patrick Rodgers
|Russell Knox
|Kevin Streelman
|Mark Hubbard
|Peter Malnati
|Danny Lee
|Michael Thompson
|Hayden Buckley
|Martin Laird
|Sam Ryder
|Tyler Duncan
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Nate Lashley
|James Hahn
|Greyson Sigg
|Robert Streb
|Scott Piercy
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|Chesson Hadley
|Nick Watney
|Jason Day
|Doug Ghim
|Stewart Cink
|Kevin Tway
|Matthias Schwab
|Patton Kizzire
|Rickie Fowler
|Nick Taylor
|Kramer Hickok
|Matt Wallace
|Austin Smotherman
|Justin Lower
|Doc Redman
|Danny Willett
|Kelly Kraft
|Major medical extension
|Nick Hardy
|Top 10 on current season's FedExCup
|Taylor Montgomery
|Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
|Thomas Detry
|S.H. Kim
|Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Cameron Champ
|Luke Donald
|Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
|Marcus Byrd
|Yeongsu Kim
|Adrian Meronk
|Keita Nakajima
|Justin Suh
|Ben Taylor
|Davis Thompson
|Collegiate Showcase Winner
|Jack Wall