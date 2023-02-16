DC Defenders official Week 1 depth chart for 2023 season

While the latest version of the XFL features myriad changes, some elements of the league remain the same from the last time we saw them. That includes the DC Defenders, who return with the same nickname and location as their prior iteration.

Whereas Pep Hamilton ran the team during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Reggie Barlow will serve as the Defenders’ head coach this time around. Barlow has sat in the big chair before, leading the Alabama State Hornets from 2007-2014 and the Alabama State Trojans from 2016-2021.

Likewise, the Defenders roster has changed too. Arguably no XFL team features more star power under center, with former college standouts Jordan Ta’amu, D’Eriq King, and Eric Dungey all competing for the starting job. Ta’amu will get the start for Week 1, but his job, like many XFL QB jobs isn’t locked in for the season. After quarterback, DC features a few notable skill-position players, including former NFL draft picks running back Ryquell Armstead and wide receiver Chad Hansen, while running back Abram Smith will get the start after being the No. 1 pick in the non-QB XFL draft.

With so much invested at QB, the Defenders seem prepared to throw the ball all over the yard. Obviously, that would bode well for the team’s pass catchers, but that doesn’t automatically mean one of these signal-callers will benefit. During the XFL’s last run, quarterback changes occurred regularly, with DC in particular flipping between Cardale Jones and Tyree Jackson. Unless and until Ta’amu, King, or Dungey establishes themselves as the unquestioned starter, approach with some caution.