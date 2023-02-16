St. Louis BattleHawks official Week 1 depth chart for 2023 season

While the latest version of the XFL features myriad changes, some elements of the league remain the same from the last time we saw them. That includes the St. Louis BattleHawks, who return with the same nickname and location as their prior iteration.

Back in 2020, Jonathan Hayes served as the BattleHawks’ head coach and general manager. Though Hayes remains in the XFL as part of the Arlington Renegades, St. Louis will have Anthony Becht at the helm this time around. Becht previously coached in the startup AAF in 2019 and played for more than a decade as a tight end in the NFL.

The BattleHawks will have some NFL experience under center as well. A.J. McCarron sits atop the depth chart, winning the starting job after playing in the NFL for eight seasons with five different franchises. Behind him, Nick Tiano and Manny Wilkins each had cups of coffee in the league, the former with the Houston Texans and the latter with the Green Bay Packers.

McCarron won’t lack notable targets in the receiving corps. Marcell Ateman, Darrius Shepherd, Hakeem Butler, and Gary Jennings all spent time in the NFL and had exceptional college careers. The depth of the group should result in a high-volume passing attack, especially with that fantasy managers will covet.

Running back Brian Hill showed promise with the Falcons and now will get the lead back role in St. Louis, but the team will likely use all it’s running backs, with Mataeo Durant as an interesting playmaker as a receiving back.