Seattle Sea Dragons official Week 1 depth chart for 2023 season

While the latest version of the XFL features myriad changes, some elements of the league remain the same from the last time we saw them. That includes the Seatle Sea Dragons, who return with the same nickname and location as their prior iteration.

During Seattle’s inaugural season, Jim Zorn served as the headman. The team has a different longtime NFL coach at the helm this time around, Jim Haslett. Haslett most recently worked as the inside-linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans in 2021 and has multiple stints in the big chair, including a six-year run with the New Orleans Saints.

Perhaps the most recognizable player in the new XFL resides on the Sea Dragons’ roster: wide receiver Josh Gordon. A former first-team All-Pro, Gordon most recently played with the Titans in 2022 and Kansas City Chiefs during their Super Bowl run in ‘21. The wideout will most likely catch passes from another former NFL player as Seattle has Ben DiNucci leading the way to start the season.

Unlike every other club in the XFL, the Sea Dragons do not currently have a tight end on the roster. Not only does that signal a wide-open passing attack, but it also strongly hints that the ground game will get short shrift unless Haslett and his staff plan to use an extra offensive lineman regularly. But, with just two backs on the depth chart at the moment, the RB touches should be concentrated.