Vegas Vipers official Week 1 depth chart for 2023 season

Though parts of the XFL return from 2020’s pandemic-shortened season, the league will feature some alterations this time around. One of those changes involves the Vegas Vipers who previously played in Tampa.

Back in the Vipers’ previous iteration, former Chicago Bears headman Marc Trestman ran the team. Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson will serve as the head coach in the newly revived league. While fans will most likely recognize Woodson for his distinguished playing career, he also worked as an assistant coach for three different NFL franchises over the past decade and change, including with the neighboring Las Vegas Raiders (albeit back in the Oakland days).

As for the roster, the biggest name, Brett Hundley, appears to have been beaten out for the starting job by longtime spring footballer Luis Perez. Perez has played for the USFL, AAF, XFL and has spent time on NFL practice squads. He is very much a veteran. Perez’s receiving corps will feature former Green Bay teammate Geronimo Allison as well as dynamic downfield playmaker Martavis Bryant.

While Perez and friends should make some hay in the passing game, the Vipers have a roster that appears best suited for a more balanced attack. Former NFL running back Rod Smith leads a backfield that also includes John Lovett. Meanwhile, Vegas also has four tight ends on the roster. Fantasy managers shouldn’t feel surprised when they see heavy formations at Cashman Field.