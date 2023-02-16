Arlington Renegades official Week 1 depth chart for 2023 season

The 2023 XFL season returns with all eight teams in action between Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19. The Arlington Renegades will kick the season off as they face the Vegas Vipers in Week 1, and in addition to having Bob Stoops return as head coach, the Renegades feature a depth chart of notable players with both spring football and NFL-level experience.

While Drew Plitt appears like will get the start for Week 1, the depth chart has Plitt “or” Kyle Sloter starting. Fans will recognize Sloter as he has experience journeying throughout the NFL, having been added to rosters for the Jaguars and Vikings. He’s also no stranger to playing spring football, having played for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL in 2022 and leading them to a playoff berth.

The Renegades have one of the more fearsome backfields in the XFL, with De’Veon Smith added through the supplemental draft. Smith led the XFL in rushing yards back in 2020 for the then-Tampa Bay Vipers, but Keith Ford is an “or” along with Smith on the depth chart. We’ll likely see both get work.

On the defensive side of the ball, Arlington’s secondary is highlighted by the addition of De’Vante Bausby, who was a star in the AAF and most recently took the field for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. He also has some NFL experience in his back pocket, having played for both the Eagles and Broncos.

Arlington’s big-name players trickle over into their special teams, with Marquette King joining the squad as the punter. King is arguably the most athletic punter of all time, with his best years in the NFL coming with the then-Oakland Raiders.

The full Renegades Week 1 depth chart can be found below: