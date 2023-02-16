Houston Roughnecks official Week 1 depth chart for 2023 season

The 2023 XFL season will soon be underway with the Houston Roughnecks returning as one of the league’s eight teams, and one with a recognizable name as head coach. Wade Phillips, former head coach of the Broncos, Bills, and Cowboys, and an experienced defensive coordinator, will helm one of the XFL’s most intriguing rosters.

Brandon Silvers, Kaleb Eleby, and Cole McDonald arguably make the case for the deepest quarterback room in the league. Silvers joined the Spring League in 2021 and would go on to lead the league in passer rating while leading his team, the Conquerors, to a 4-2 record. Eleby was once an intriguing prospect at Western Michigan, while McDonald has plenty of experience during his playing days at Hawaii. To start the season, Silvers will get the Week 1 nod per the depth chart.

Former Washington State star Max Borghi will headline the running back room as a proficient pass-catcher with a bit of a chip on his shoulder. College football fans will also recognize names such as Travell Harris of Washington State and Deontay Burnett of USC.

Look for some strong DFS value on offense with AJ Smith serving as offensive coordinator. As a disciple of both the Air Raid and Run and Shoot offense, he’s coached at notable programs including UCLA, SMU, and Louisiana State. That should make the quarterback battle an interesting one to watch as the season progresses, while the defense should contend to be among the best in the league with Phillips at the helm.

The full Roughnecks Week 1 depth chart can be found below.