San Antonio Brahmas official Week 1 depth chart for 2023 season

The XFL returns for the 2023 season and with it comes new ownership, updated rules, and even some refreshed teams. Among the newest addition to the league is the San Antonio Brahmas, who replace the former LA Wildcats. Hall of Fame receiver Hines Ward will help the reimagined franchise, who will play their games at the historic Alamodome.

San Antonio has one of the more intriguing rosters in the XFL, but Ward has successfully surrounded himself with a coaching staff familiar with the league. Offensive coordinator Jamie Elizondo and defensive coordinator Jim Herrmann both coached in the last iteration of the XFL. Additionally, their roster is full of players that have spring football experience in their back pockets.

While Jack Coan sits atop the depth chart for Week 1, be sure to monitor how Jawon Pass plays into the offense as the season progresses. Pass began his career at Louisville and succeeded Lamar Jackson under center, before transferring to Prairie View A&M and finishing with 2672 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games. In the backfield, Jacques Patrick brings direct XFL experience after playing for the Vipers back in 2020. Still, it’s not a surprise to see Kalen Ballage at the top, as he played two seasons for the Dolphins. He rushed for 324 yards and four touchdowns in 24 games, including six starts.

This team will likely want to be balanced and maybe lean toward the run with two strong running backs and not great wide receiver depth. Both Patrick and Ballage should see plenty of work in this offense.

The full Brahmas Week 1 depth chart can be found below.