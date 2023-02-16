 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

San Antonio Brahmas official Week 1 depth chart for 2023 season

We’ve got a look at a depth chart for the San Antonio Brahmas ahead of their Week 1 contest to open the 2023 XFL season depth chart. We break down relevant details for all your DFS needs.

By pete.hernandez
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Former NFL player and and player relations executive Hines Ward watches action prior to an Alliance of American Football game between the San Diego Fleet and the San Antonio Commanders at SDCCU Stadium on February 24, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/AAF/Getty Images

The XFL returns for the 2023 season and with it comes new ownership, updated rules, and even some refreshed teams. Among the newest addition to the league is the San Antonio Brahmas, who replace the former LA Wildcats. Hall of Fame receiver Hines Ward will help the reimagined franchise, who will play their games at the historic Alamodome.

San Antonio has one of the more intriguing rosters in the XFL, but Ward has successfully surrounded himself with a coaching staff familiar with the league. Offensive coordinator Jamie Elizondo and defensive coordinator Jim Herrmann both coached in the last iteration of the XFL. Additionally, their roster is full of players that have spring football experience in their back pockets.

While Jack Coan sits atop the depth chart for Week 1, be sure to monitor how Jawon Pass plays into the offense as the season progresses. Pass began his career at Louisville and succeeded Lamar Jackson under center, before transferring to Prairie View A&M and finishing with 2672 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games. In the backfield, Jacques Patrick brings direct XFL experience after playing for the Vipers back in 2020. Still, it’s not a surprise to see Kalen Ballage at the top, as he played two seasons for the Dolphins. He rushed for 324 yards and four touchdowns in 24 games, including six starts.

This team will likely want to be balanced and maybe lean toward the run with two strong running backs and not great wide receiver depth. Both Patrick and Ballage should see plenty of work in this offense.

The full Brahmas Week 1 depth chart can be found below.

San Antonio Brahmas XFL 2023 Week 1 depth chart

Quarterback
Depth Quarterback
1 Jack Coan
2 Reid Sinnett
3 Jawon Pass
Running Back
1 Kalen Ballage
2 Jacques Patrick
3 Jon Hilliman
Wide Receiver
1 Jalen Tolliver
2 Travis Jonsen
3 Landen Akers
4 Fred Brown
5 T.J. Vasher
6 Darece Roberson
Tight End
1 Alize Mack
2 Deon Yelder
3 Jamal Pettigrew
4 Ben Beise
Kicker
1 John Parker Romo

