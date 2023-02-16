Orlando Guardians official Week 1 depth chart for 2023 season

The XFL 2023 season is just around the corner, and the league’s third season comes with a refresh in ownership, league rules, and even the teams themselves. The Orlando Guardians are among the squads with a fresh look, after moving from their previous home of New York back in the 2020 season. In comes Terrell Buckley, who will lead the charge for the new-look Guardians in 2023.

Orlando’s quarterback room has two notable names in Paxton Lynch and Deondre Francois, who were both highly touted prospects that took similar paths to the XFL. Francois started his playing career at a prestigious power five school, but he clearly was unable to win the starting position in camp. Lynch will be the starter come Week 1, though questions remain about his starting capabilities.

Overall, the roster appears weaker than the majority of the league. Wide receiver Charleston Rambo has some nice upside. Running back Jah-Maine Martin put up big numbers his junior season at NC A&T in 2019. He led the MEAC and all HBCU runners with 1,446 rushing yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry.

The full Guardians Week 1 depth chart can be found below.