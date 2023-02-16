 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Orlando Guardians official Week 1 depth chart for 2023 season

We’ve got a look at a depth chart for the Orlando Guardians ahead of their Week 1 contest to open the 2023 XFL season depth chart. We break down relevant details for all your DFS needs.

By pete.hernandez
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 09: A view of the goal line marker before the start of the first half of an XFL game at MetLife Stadium on February 09, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The NY Guardians won, 23-3. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The XFL 2023 season is just around the corner, and the league’s third season comes with a refresh in ownership, league rules, and even the teams themselves. The Orlando Guardians are among the squads with a fresh look, after moving from their previous home of New York back in the 2020 season. In comes Terrell Buckley, who will lead the charge for the new-look Guardians in 2023.

Orlando’s quarterback room has two notable names in Paxton Lynch and Deondre Francois, who were both highly touted prospects that took similar paths to the XFL. Francois started his playing career at a prestigious power five school, but he clearly was unable to win the starting position in camp. Lynch will be the starter come Week 1, though questions remain about his starting capabilities.

Overall, the roster appears weaker than the majority of the league. Wide receiver Charleston Rambo has some nice upside. Running back Jah-Maine Martin put up big numbers his junior season at NC A&T in 2019. He led the MEAC and all HBCU runners with 1,446 rushing yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry.

The full Guardians Week 1 depth chart can be found below.

Orlando Guardians XFL 2023 Week 1 depth chart

Depth Quarterback
Depth Quarterback
or Paxton Lynch
or Deondre Francois
or Quinten Dormady
Running Back
1 Jah-Maine Martin
2 Devin Darrington
Wide Receiver
1 Cody Latimer
2 Stephen Guidry
3 Charleston Rambo
4 Andrew Jamiel
5 Dontez Byrd
6 JaVonta Payton
7 Eli Rogers
8 Deddrick Thomas
Tight End
1 Logan Carter
2 Ryan Becker
Kicker
1 Jose Borregales
2 Johnny Townsend

