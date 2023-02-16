Picks, predictions for Purdue vs. Maryland on Thursday, February 16

The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers look to bounce back from a two-loss skid as they take on the Maryland Terrapins on Thursday, February 16. The game will air on BTN at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Purdue vs. Maryland odds

Spread: Purdue -1

Over/Under: 132.5

Moneyline: Purdue -120, Maryland +100

Purdue (23-3, 12-3 B1G) has fallen twice in their last two games — to Indiana in Bloomington and to Northwestern in Evanston. They have quite the target on their back in the Big Ten, though they still lead the conference standings, and just haven’t been able to close out these tight games at the end. Purdue ranks fourth at KenPom and seventh in adjusted offensive efficiency, led by big man Zach Edey. They allow 61.7 points per game (15th in the nation) and put up 73.9 themselves. They grab 12.23 offensive rebounds a night (32nd in the nation).

Maryland (17-8, 8-6 B1G) has Purdue right where they want them. The last time the two teams faced off, the Terps fell 58-55 in Fort Wayne. Now, they get home court advantage, and the matchup clearly had something working for them last time. Maryland ranks 23rd at KenPom and they hold opponents to just 62.8 points per game (24th in the nation) on 41.7% shooting (73rd in the nation). They beat Indiana at the end of January.

The Pick: Maryland +2

I love this matchup and I think the Terps are foaming at the mouth for another shot at Purdue. They’re getting the Boilermakers while they’re down, and on the road, and this is a perfect opportunity for Maryland’s defense to force Purdue into an uncomfortable situation on offense. I’m taking the Terps here.