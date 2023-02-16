Picks, predictions for Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, February 16

The top team in Conference USA will in action tonight as the Florida Atlantic Owls hit the road to battle the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, TN, and will air on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee odds

Spread: FAU -4.5

Over/Under: 144.5

Moneyline: Florida Atlantic -210, Middle Tennessee +180

Florida Atlantic (24-2, 14-1 C-USA) narrowly avoided an upset loss last Saturday, toppling Louisiana Tech in a 90-85 overtime win. The Owls actually built a 15-point lead in the second half before the Bulldogs came storming back, tying the game in the final minute of regulation. With a slight lead in OT, FAU was able to hit its free throws down the stretch and that allowed it to walk out with yet another home victory. Alijah Martin led the way with 26 points.

Middle Tennessee (15-11, 8-7 C-USA) has dropped two straight heading into tonight’s contest and is coming off a 92-69 roasting at the hands of UAB last Saturday. The Blue Raiders were outclassed from the opening tip, getting outscored 47-22 in the first half. Things wouldn’t get any better for the visitors as the home Blazers shot 51% from the field throughout the game. Eli Lawrence ended up leading MT with 18 points in the loss.

The Pick: FAU -4.5

Don’t overthink this one. FAU is 8-3 against the spread on the road this season and previously dominated this same Middle Tennessee team 85-67 back on January 26. This is yet another opportunity for the Owls to build on its tournament resume and I think they cover with ease tonight.