Picks, predictions for UCF vs. Memphis on Thursday, February 16

We have action in the AAC tonight as the UCF Knights hit the road to battle the Memphis Tigers at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the FedExForum in Memphis, TN, and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UCF vs. Memphis odds

Spread: Memphis -7

Over/Under: 149.5

Moneyline: Memphis -300, UCF +250

UCF (15-9, 6-6 AAC) has rattled off two straight victories and is trying to sneak into bubble consideration by picking up a Quad 1 victory tonight. The Knights last pummeled Tulsa in a 96-52 blowout last Saturday, a game where they shot 55.2% from the field and held the Golden Hurricane to just 16 points in the middle 20 portion of the game. Ithiel Horton buried six threes in the win and led the Knights with 20 points.

Memphis (19-6, 9-3 AAC) is trying to get itself out of bubble territory and captured its second straight win in an 86-77 triumph over Temple on Sunday. The Tigers maintained firm control throughout most of this home matchup, shooting 57% from the field for the afternoon. DeAndre Williams had a big day, putting up 26 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in the win.

The Pick: UCF +7

UCF took down Memphis in a 107-104 double overtime victory in Orlando on January 11 and there’s multiple reasons why it could put another scare into Penny Hardaway’s group. For starters, the Knights have sizable size advantage over the Tigers and as one of the better offensive rebounding teams in the country, could capitalize on several second chance opportunities.

Another reason is how both teams have performed after wins. UCF is 10-3-1 against the spread following a victory this season while Memphis is 7-10-1. For that, I’d take the Knights to cover here and make this another nailbiter in FedExForum.