Picks, predictions for Colorado vs. Arizona State on Thursday, February 16

The Arizona State Sun Devills will return home for a matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday night from Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona. The game will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on Pac-12 Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Colorado vs. Arizona State odds

Spread: Arizona State -4

Over/Under: 139.5

Moneyline: ASU -175, Colorado +150

Colorado (14-12, 6-9 Pac-12) ended a two-game winning streak on Saturday with a 73-62 road loss to the Utah Utes. The Buffaloes were led by KJ Simpson’s 14 points, but it wasn’t enough. Colorado will play its third game without third-leading scorer and top rebounder J’Vonne Hadley, who will miss the rest of the season. The Buffaloes rate 59th overall in KenPom with a defense that rates 22nd in adjusted efficiency, and they’re 136th offensively.

Arizona State (18-8, 9-6 Pac-12) will look for its fourth victory in its last five games including a 70-62 overtime victory over the California Golden Bears on Saturday. Desmond Cambridge Jr. led all scorers with 24 points in the win. Warren Washington is expected to return after missing the last two games with COVID-19. The Sun Devils rate 67th in KenPom including 34th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 123rd offensively.

The Pick: Arizona State -4

The Sun Devils are back home for the first time since February 4th, and they have a significant motivation advantage on Thursday night. Arizona State is hanging onto bubble status for the NCAA Tournament, but a loss would be devastating to any tournament hopes. The favorites should have their full rotation available, while the Buffaloes are without one their top players. Let’s go with Arizona State to cover this number.