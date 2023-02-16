Picks, predictions for Utah vs. Arizona on Thursday, February 16

The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats will host the Utah Utes on Thursday night from McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. The game will tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on Pac-12 Network.

My last eight college basketball picks went 5-3, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Utah vs. Arizona odds

Spread: Arizona -11

Over/Under: 146

Moneyline: Arizona -625, Utah +440

Utah (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12) will look to extend its winning streak to three games after knocking off the Colorado Buffaloes 73-62 at home on Saturday. Branden Carlson and Marco Anthony both led all scorers with 17 points in the victory. The team’s second-leading scorer Gabe Madsen will miss his fourth straight game, and Eli Ballstaedt has been out since February 2nd when he started to receive additional time in the rotation. The Utes rate 47th overall in KenPom including 33rd in adjusted defensive efficiency and 85th on the offensive end.

Arizona (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) ended a seven-game winning streak with a stunning 88-79 road loss to the Stanford Cardinal. Courtney Ramey led all scorers with 26 points, knocking down 8-of-16 shots from long range. The Wildcats rate 13th overall in KenPom with their biggest strength coming on offense where they’re 10th in adjusted efficiency and 44th on defense.

The Pick: Arizona -11

There’s not a ton of things I like more than a good team returning home after a road loss, and that’s bad news for Utah. The Wildcats have a significant advantage on the offensive end and like to go fast. Arizona rates eighth in adjusted tempo and with a high number of possessions, the Wildcats have a better chance at pulling away with a double-digit victory.