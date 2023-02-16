Picks, predictions for Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount on Thursday, February 16

The No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs will hit the road for a matchup with the Loyola Marymount Lions on Thursday night from Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. The game will get started at 11:00 p.m. ET and air on CBS Sports Network.

My last eight college basketball picks went 5-3 heading into Thursday night’s slate. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount odds

Spread: Gonzaga -8.5

Over/Under: 155

Moneyline: Gonzaga -400, Loyola Marymount +300

Gonzaga (21-5, 10-2 West Coast) will look to extend winning streak to three games coming off an 88-81 home victory over the BYU Cougars on Saturday. Julian Strawther scored a game-high 26 points on 4-of-8 shots from long range. The Bulldogs rate 14th overall in KenPom with an offense that rates second in adjusted efficiency, while they’re 93rd defensively.

Loyola Marymount (17-10, 7-6 West Coast) lost three of its last four games including a 71-69 road defeat against the Santa Clara Broncos. Cam Shelton went off for 36 points on 14-of-25 shooting from the floor, though it wasn’t enough. The Lions rate 95th overall in KenPom with an adjusted efficiency that rates similarly on both ends of the floor.

The Pick: Gonzaga -8.5

In most circumstances, the Bulldogs wouldn’t cover this number, but they have to be incredibly motivated to get back at a team that beat them last month as 16-point favorites. Gonzaga will not let that happen again with an offense that is significantly better in this matchup.