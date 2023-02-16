Picks, predictions for No. 17 Saint Mary’s vs. San Diego on Thursday, February 16

The top dogs in the West Coast Conference will be in action tonight at the No. 17 Saint Mary’s Gaels head south to meet the San Diego Toreros at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, CA, and will air on Stadium.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Saint Mary’s vs. San Diego odds

Spread: Saint Mary’s -14

Over/Under: 136.5

Moneyline: Saint Mary’s -1200, San Diego +700

Saint Mary’s (22-5, 11-1 WCC) bounced back from its first loss in conference play last week when pummeling Portland in an 81-64 blowout victory on Saturday. This was just a one-point game at the break before the Gaels were able to hold the Pilots to just six points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. That allowed for them to build a substantial lead and cruise to yet another league victory. Logan Johnson was fantastic for Saint Mary’s, putting up 34 points, six rebounds, and six assists in the win.

San Diego (11-16, 4-9 WCC) have lost four of its last five conference games and were edged by Pacific in a 99-94 setback last Saturday. The Toreros trailed for most of this track meet of a basketball game and despite getting to within three in the final minute, they were unable to fully catch back up with the Tigers. Jase Townsend came off the bench and put up 34 points in the loss.

The Pick: Saint Mary’s -14

This isn’t one you shouldn’t overthink. Saint Mary’s outclasses San Diego statistically on both ends of the floor and already owns an 85-58 blowout win over them from December 29. Along with that, the Gaels are an excellent 17-9 against the spread this season and have been handling business against weaker opponents in the WCC. Lay it with Saint Mary’s here.