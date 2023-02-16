Picks, predictions for Stanford vs. UCLA on Thursday, February 16

The No. 4 UCLA Bruins will return home for a matchup with the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday night from Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 11:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN2.

My college basketball picks have gone 5-3 in the last eight, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Stanford vs. UCLA odds

Spread: UCLA -13.5

Over/Under: 131

Moneyline: UCLA -1100, Stanford +675

Stanford (11-14, 5-9 Pac-12) ended a two-game losing streak with a stunning 88-79 home win over the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. All five starters scored at least 12 points with Michael O’Connell leading the way with 22 points. James Keefe hasn’t played in nearly a month and remains out with an injury. The Cardinal rate 98th overall in KenPom including 155th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 64th offensively.

UCLA (21-4, 12-2 Pac-12) will look to extend its winning streak to five games after Saturday’s 70-63 road victory over the Oregon Ducks. Jaime Jaquez Jr. led all scorers with 25 points and added 12 rebounds. The Bruins rate third overall in KenPom with their biggest strength coming on defense where they’re second in adjusted efficiency and 24th on the offensive end.

The Pick: UCLA -13.5

The Bruins are in a fortunate betting spot returning home for the first time since February 4th against a Stanford team that coming down from the high of upsetting the No. 4 team in the country last weekend. The Bruins won’t be overlooking the Cardinal after that performance, and they will pull away to cover this number.