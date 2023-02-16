USA vs. Canada live stream: How to watch 2023 SheBelieves Cup match via live stream

The USWNT will open the 2023 SheBelieves Cup against Canada Thursday as part of three matches in the competition. The Americans are looking to win their fourth straight SheBelieves Cup, and they’ll start this year’s competition by taking on Canada. Here’s how fans can tune in to the action.

USA vs. Canada

Date: Thursday, February 16

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: Universo (Spanish)

Livestream: HBO Max, Peacock (Spanish)

The Americans are gearing up for what will be a massive test in the 2023 World Cup with several new faces in the squad, but some key veterans remain in Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Alyssa Naeher. Naomi Girma, Lindsay Horan and Rose Lavelle will be looking to show they have what it takes to lead this organization forward. The USWNT hold a 22-3-1 record against Canada and should have no problems grabbing a win in this SheBelieves Cup opener.