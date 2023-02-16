Pick on the total for Utah-Arizona on February 16

The last time the Arizona Wildcats and Utah Utes hooked up, Arizona was handed their first loss of the season and will look to exact revenge at home on Thursday.

Utah Utes and Arizona Wildcats (-10, 146.5)

In the first meeting on December 1, Arizona shot just 4-of-28 from 3-point win an 81-66 loss with both teams getting a combined 32 offensive rebounds in the game, but combining to shoot 39.4% from the floor.

The Wildcats offense must find a way to penetrate an Utah defense that is 10th in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis, but as was shown in the first matchup, allows plenty of offensive rebounds.

Overall this season Arizona is 42nd in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 36.8% with their overall field goal shooting percentage ninth in the nation.

The shooting figures to be warmer this time around with Arizona 11th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis and having scored at least 79 points in five straight games.

In games away from home, Utah is allowing opponents to get a rebound on 29.2% of their missed shots, which ranks 248th in the country while the duo of Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis are the only pair of teammates in the country that individually both haul in at least 8.8 rebounds per game each.

Both teams in the first game attempted over 70 field goal attempts each and with Arizona’s uptempo style unwavering, ranking 24th in the country in possessions per game, Thursday’s clash figures to also be played uptempo, but with more shots falling in this meeting.

The Play: Utah vs. Arizona Over 146.5

