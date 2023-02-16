What is Tiger Woods’ score in Round 1 of Genesis Invitational?

Tiger is back. Tiger Woods is making his first appearance on the PGA TOUR in 2023 at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Thursday afternoon. Woods had been strictly participating in Majors, his last tournament the PGA Championship back in May. His last non-Major tournament was in 2020, at the Zozo Championship. Here we’ll be tracking Tiger’s performance in Round 1 of the tournament on Thursday.

Tiger Woods score: Genesis Invitational, Round 1

Score: E

4th Hole — Tiger bogeys on the Par-3 on the fourth hole and we’re back to even. We could see a lot of back-and-forth with Tiger’s game today.

3rd Hole — Same deal on three for Tiger. He shoots even on a Par-4. Max Homa remains the leader in the clubhouse at -7 after his round earlier.

2nd Hole — Tiger shot a par on the second hole to keep pace at 1-under.

1st Hole — So far, Tiger is 1-under through his first hole back, which is a good sign. He birdie’d the Par-5 hole. Woods didn’t have great odds to win this tournament at +10000. His odds to make the cut were set at +150 on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the tournament.