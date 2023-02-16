Giannis Antetokounmpo OUT for rest of Thursday’s game vs. Bulls with wrist injury

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will not return to Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls due to a wrist injury. Antetokounmpo was already dealing with knee soreness ahead of the contest and will now had to contend with a new injury as the All-Star break approaches.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will NOT return to tonight’s game due to a right wrist sprain. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 17, 2023

It was a quiet night for Antetokounmpo on the stat sheet, as he’ll finish with two points, three assists and seven rebounds in nine minutes. Obviously he was on his way to racking up some decent numbers prior to suffering the wrist injury.

This puts Antetokounmpo’s status for the All-Star Game Sunday in doubt, and it’s especially problematic since he’s a captain in the showcase event. Wrist sprains tend to be relatively minor injuries, but the Bucks will take no chances with their superstar.

With Antetokounmpo out, look for Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez to step up for the Bucks.