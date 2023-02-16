What is Tiger Woods’ tee time for Round 2 at Genesis Invitational?

Are we going to get a Tiger weekend? That is still to be seen but things are looking up. Tiger Woods returned from hiatus for his first tournament of 2023 and first in a while for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club this weekend. The tournament kicked off on Thursday with Round 1 and Tiger birdied three times in a row to finish his round at -2. If Woods can keep pace, he’ll have a good shot at making the cut and getting to the weekend. We take a look at when he’ll tee off for Round 2 on Friday.

Tiger Woods tee time: Genesis Invitational Round 2

Woods will tee off at 10:24 a.m. ET on Friday in a group with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. Both JT and Rory had great rounds on Thursday. Thomas shot a 3-under while McIlroy sits at 4-under and three strokes off the lead, held by Keith Mitchell and Max Homa at -7.

Woods’ odds to win the tournament are unchanged despite his -2 on Thursday. He’s still +10000 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Genesis. Woods was +150 to make the cut before the tournament started and that is looking like it could happen. JT is +1600 to win and McIlroy is +650.