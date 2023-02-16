 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What is Tiger Woods’ tee time for Round 2 at Genesis Invitational?

We go over when Tiger will tee off for his round on Friday at Riviera Country Club.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Tiger Woods of the United States walks off the 18th green after finishing his round during the first round of the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Are we going to get a Tiger weekend? That is still to be seen but things are looking up. Tiger Woods returned from hiatus for his first tournament of 2023 and first in a while for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club this weekend. The tournament kicked off on Thursday with Round 1 and Tiger birdied three times in a row to finish his round at -2. If Woods can keep pace, he’ll have a good shot at making the cut and getting to the weekend. We take a look at when he’ll tee off for Round 2 on Friday.

Tiger Woods tee time: Genesis Invitational Round 2

Woods will tee off at 10:24 a.m. ET on Friday in a group with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. Both JT and Rory had great rounds on Thursday. Thomas shot a 3-under while McIlroy sits at 4-under and three strokes off the lead, held by Keith Mitchell and Max Homa at -7.

Woods’ odds to win the tournament are unchanged despite his -2 on Thursday. He’s still +10000 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Genesis. Woods was +150 to make the cut before the tournament started and that is looking like it could happen. JT is +1600 to win and McIlroy is +650.

