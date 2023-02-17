When is the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, February 19. It will start at 8 p.m. ET and will air on TNT and TBS. It will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The All-Stars from both conferences have already been announced, but we won’t know teams until the game as they’re picking the squads right before tipoff for the first time ever this year.

Like the previous few years, the teams will play the first three quarters and reset the score before every quarter. And then in the fourth quarter the scores will be combined and added together. The winning score is 24 more points than the winning team has in memory of Kobe Bryant.

It should be a fun All-Star Game as we are seeing some new faces this year. Lauri Markkanen, Tyrese Haliburton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, De’Aaron Fox, and Anthony Edwards will be making their first All-Star Game appearances.