What is the format for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game is set to tip off Sunday, February 19 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and air on TNT. Since the NBA moved to the top vote-getters picking the teams, LeBron James has been always been a captain and Team LeBron has won the All-Star Game every year.

The big difference in format we will see this season is the draft between the two captains will take place right before the game. In previous years, the draft would take place a week or two before the game on TNT. This will be interesting as people won't know who their favorite player is playing with until right before the game. In a twist, reservers are reportedly going to be selected first.

Ernie Johnson just disclosed on Inside that reserves will be chosen first by the two All-Star captains Sunday before LeBron and Giannis choose from the other eight starters ... presumably to counter the whole "who got picked last" talk.



The majority of the other rules are the same. The teams will play three 12 minute quarters with the score being reset at the beginning of each quarter. For the fourth quarter, the scores will be totaled up and the winning score will be 24 points plus the winning teams score. The first team to score that total wins the game. This is in memory of Kobe Bryant.