How to watch 2023 Rising Stars game on TV and via live stream

The 2023 Rising Stars game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET while airing on TNT. The game will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, which will be the host city for All-Star weekend.

Game date: Friday, February 17

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Sling TV

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

For the second year in a row, the Rising Stars event will be a three-game tournament among four teams full of NBA rookies, sophomores, and even some NBA G League players. Former players Pau Gasol, Deron Williams, Joakim Noah, and Jason Terry will coach these teams.

Top young talent such as Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors, and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers will headline this event.

The winners of the first two games will square off at the end of the night to determine a tournament champion. All games will be played to a final score target of 25 points, meaning the first team to cross that point threshold will win.