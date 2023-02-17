 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is the 2023 Rising Stars game on and what time does it start

The 2023 Rising Stars game will take place February 17. We tell you how to watch the game and what channel its on.

Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 Rising Stars game will take place Friday, February 17 at 9 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game will air on TNT or you can catch it on the live stream at Watch TNT.

2022 NBA Rising Stars Game TV Info

Game date: Friday, February 17
Game time: 9 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Sling TV

The Rising Stars event will take place as a three-game tournament between four teams. These teams are filled by first and second year NBA players as well as stars from the NBA G League. Here are the teams.

Team Pau

Team Deron

Team Joakim

Team Jason

  • Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite)
  • Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)
  • Mojave King (G League Ignite)
  • Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Hustle)
  • Mac McClung (Delaware Blue Coats)
  • Leonard Miller (G League Ignite)
  • Scotty Pippen Jr. (South Bay Lakers)
  • Head Coach: Jason Terry

