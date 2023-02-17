What channel is the 2023 Rising Stars game on and what time does it start

The 2023 Rising Stars game will take place Friday, February 17 at 9 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game will air on TNT or you can catch it on the live stream at Watch TNT.
2022 NBA Rising Stars Game TV Info
Game date: Friday, February 17
Game time: 9 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Sling TV
The Rising Stars event will take place as a three-game tournament between four teams. These teams are filled by first and second year NBA players as well as stars from the NBA G League. Here are the teams.
Team Pau
- Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)
- Benedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers)
- Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons)
- Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)
- Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans)
- Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)
- Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers)
- Head Coach: Pau Gasol
Team Deron
- Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)
- Jalen Green (Houston Rockets)
- Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)
- Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans)
- AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks)
- Bones Hyland (Denver Nuggets)
- Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)
- Head Coach: Deron Williams
Team Joakim
- Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs)
- Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks)
- Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets)
- Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)
- Head Coach: Joakim Noah
Team Jason
- Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite)
- Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)
- Mojave King (G League Ignite)
- Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Hustle)
- Mac McClung (Delaware Blue Coats)
- Leonard Miller (G League Ignite)
- Scotty Pippen Jr. (South Bay Lakers)
- Head Coach: Jason Terry