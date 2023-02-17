Odds for 2023 NBA All-Star Game

It is NBA All-Star Weekend! The festivities start on Friday, February 17 and run through Sunday, February 19. The Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah will host all of the events. The actual All-Star Game will be on Sunday and will start at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Lebron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have already been named the captains and will be in charge of drafting their respective teams. This format is new rather than Team East vs. Team West format that we have seen in other years. The player pool of 22 players, eight starters and 14 reserves, has been pre-determined, and James and Antetokounmpo will alternate selecting players to their respective teams. They must choose the starters first, and then they can choose from players among the reserves.

The player draft will be held at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, with James getting the first pick. This will then give the teams some time to strategize with their coaches before tip-off for the game at 8:30 p.m. The opening odds at this point only reflect that one team will have James, one will have Antetokounmpo, and James will get the first draft choice.

NBA All-Star Game odds 2023

Spread: Team LeBron -3

Over/Under: 325.5

Moneyline: Team LeBron -150, Team Giannis +130