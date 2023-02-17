Breaking down cut line for the 2023 Genesis Invitational

The PGA TOUR is in California at Riviera Country Club for the Genesis Invitational this weekend and we’re into the second round on Friday. The big story for the second round is Tiger Woods, who birdie’d three straight holes to finish his round on Thursday to get to -2. He’s in the middle of his round on Day 2 and we’re tracking the cut line as well as whether or not Tiger is in or out for the weekend.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is projected cut line for Genesis Invitational?

2:15 p.m. ET — There are just 67 players at even or better, which means it’s looking like -1 could be the number. Just two of the 17 players on the number as of now would have to go lower to thin the field for the weekend. And considering 10 of them haven’t even teed off yet, it’s looking like red numbers only for the weekend.

That would be bad for Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Young, and Sam Ryder, who are all on their back nine today at even par as of now.

12:25 p.m. ET — 73 players are at even or better as of now, with exactly 20 at level par presently. With some good conditions we could see a total of 65 get to red figures, which means some stars such as Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, and Tom Kim (all at even par) would need to find at least one birdie to reach the weekend.

11:51 a.m. ET — As of now, about half the golfers have tee’d off for Round 2 of the Genesis on Friday. Keith Mitchell remains alone in first place at -8 but has yet to tee off. Collin Morikawa is closing in on Mitchell at -2 on the day and -7 overall. The cut line is at even par, so if the tournament were to stop right now, Tiger would be in for the weekend.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

11:53 a.m. ET — A lot of golfers have yet to tee off for Round 2. Some big names who would be behind the cut line if the tournament were to finish right now include Jordan Spieth, Cam Davis, Sam Burns, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren, J.T. Poston and Tony Finau, who has yet to tee off.