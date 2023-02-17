NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for NextEra Energy 250 Truck Series race

The NASCAR Truck Series kicks off its 2023 season on Friday in Daytona. The NextEra Energy 250 gets going at 7:30 p.m. ET, but is preceded by same-day qualifying at 3 p.m. ET. Both events are airing on FS1 and are available via live stream at foxsports.com/live.

NASCAR runs two Truck Series races at Daytona and both involve the same qualifying format. The first round will see all 42 drivers get a single lap to run their fastest time. The ten fastest drivers will advance to the second round and again run a single lap. The first round sets the order for positions 11-42 while the second round sets the pole position and the order for rest of the top ten.

Chase Elliott enters qualifying as the favorite to win Friday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s +650 and is followed by 2022 Truck Series champion Zane Smith, who is +1000. Smith is tied with Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, Corey Heim, and Ben Rhodes on the odds list.

Here is the full field for Friday’s truck race season opener. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.