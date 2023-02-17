 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for NextEra Energy 250 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s NextEra Energy 250 at the Daytona International Speedway.

By David Fucillo
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #19 DrawTite Ford, leads a pack of trucks during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2015 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series kicks off its 2023 season on Friday in Daytona. The NextEra Energy 250 gets going at 7:30 p.m. ET, but is preceded by same-day qualifying at 3 p.m. ET. Both events are airing on FS1 and are available via live stream at foxsports.com/live.

NASCAR runs two Truck Series races at Daytona and both involve the same qualifying format. The first round will see all 42 drivers get a single lap to run their fastest time. The ten fastest drivers will advance to the second round and again run a single lap. The first round sets the order for positions 11-42 while the second round sets the pole position and the order for rest of the top ten.

Chase Elliott enters qualifying as the favorite to win Friday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s +650 and is followed by 2022 Truck Series champion Zane Smith, who is +1000. Smith is tied with Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, Corey Heim, and Ben Rhodes on the odds list.

Here is the full field for Friday’s truck race season opener. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 NextEra Energy 250 entry list

Car # Driver
Car # Driver
1 Jason White
2 Kris Wright
2 Nick Sanchez
4 Kaden Honeycutt
4 Chase Purdy
5 Dean Thompson
7 Corey LaJoie
9 Colby Howard
11 Corey Heim
12 Spencer Boyd
13 Hailie Deegan
15 Tanner Gray
16 Tyler Ankrum
17 Sammy Smith
19 Christian Eckes
20 Derek Kraus
22 Josh Reaume
23 Grant Enfinger
24 Rajah Caruth
25 Matt DiBenedetto
28 Bryan Dauzat
30 Chris Hacker
32 Bret Holmes
33 Mason Massey
34 Jason White
35 Chase Elliott
38 Zane Smith
41 Travis Pastrana
42 Carson Hocevar
43 Daniel Dye
45 Lawless Alan
46 Norm Benning
51 Jack Wood
52 Stewart Friesen
56 Timmy Hill
75 Parker Kligerman
84 Clay Greenfield
88 Matt Crafton
96 Todd Peck
97 Codie Rohrbaugh
98 Ty Majeski
99 Ben Rhodes

More From DraftKings Nation