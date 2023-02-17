 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the NextEra Energy 250 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the NextEra Energy 250 of the 2023 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Daytona International Speedway.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will get return to the track on Friday, February 17th for the NextEra Energy 250 from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on FS1, streaming on FOX Live. Qualifying for the race will run at 3 p.m. ET

Chase Elliott is the favorite to win the first race of the season with +650 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Behind him is a five-way tie for second place with +1000 odds including Zane Smith, Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, Corey Heim and Ben Rhodes. Smith won this race last year and won the Truck Series regular season and playoff championship last year.

How to watch the NextEra Energy 250

Date: February 17th
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the NextEra Energy 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

NextEra Energy 250 entry list

2023 NextEra Energy 250 entry list

Car # Driver
1 Jason White
2 Kris Wright
2 Nick Sanchez
4 Kaden Honeycutt
4 Chase Purdy
5 Dean Thompson
7 Corey LaJoie
9 Colby Howard
11 Corey Heim
12 Spencer Boyd
13 Hailie Deegan
15 Tanner Gray
16 Tyler Ankrum
17 Sammy Smith
19 Christian Eckes
20 Derek Kraus
22 Josh Reaume
23 Grant Enfinger
24 Rajah Caruth
25 Matt DiBenedetto
28 Bryan Dauzat
30 Chris Hacker
32 Bret Holmes
33 Mason Massey
34 Jason White
35 Chase Elliott
38 Zane Smith
41 Travis Pastrana
42 Carson Hocevar
43 Daniel Dye
45 Lawless Alan
46 Norm Benning
51 Jack Wood
52 Stewart Friesen
56 Timmy Hill
75 Parker Kligerman
84 Clay Greenfield
88 Matt Crafton
96 Todd Peck
97 Codie Rohrbaugh
98 Ty Majeski
99 Ben Rhodes

