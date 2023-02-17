How to watch the NextEra Energy 250 Truck race, via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will get return to the track on Friday, February 17th for the NextEra Energy 250 from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on FS1, streaming on FOX Live. Qualifying for the race will run at 3 p.m. ET

Chase Elliott is the favorite to win the first race of the season with +650 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Behind him is a five-way tie for second place with +1000 odds including Zane Smith, Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, Corey Heim and Ben Rhodes. Smith won this race last year and won the Truck Series regular season and playoff championship last year.

How to watch the NextEra Energy 250

Date: February 17th

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the NextEra Energy 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

NextEra Energy 250 entry list