How to watch NASCAR qualifying for NextEra Energy 250 truck race via live online stream

The NASCAR Truck Series will head to Daytona International Speedway for the NextEra Energy 250 on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place earlier in the day at 3:00 p.m. ET, and both events will air on FS1.

The format will feature all vehicles going around the track for one lap with the top 10 transferring to the final round. The final round of qualifying will include one more lap to slot cars in their starting positions.

Chase Elliott is the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +650 odds with Zane Smith, Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, Corey Heim and Ben Rhodes all tied for the second highest odds at +1000.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the NextEra Energy 250

Date: Friday, February 17th

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

[table]