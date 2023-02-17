Ardreal Holmes vs. Ismael Villarreal: Fight time, live stream, more for Showtime: The New Generation

Ardreal Holmes and Ismael Villarreal will headline the ShoBox: The Next Generation fight card on Friday, February 17. The two undefeated super welterweights will go toe to toe in a 10-round bout for bragging rights and the upper hand in the division. There are also five other bouts on the card that night with up-and-comers looking to make their names known in the sport of boxing.

How to watch Ardreal Holmes vs. Ismael Villarreal

The event will start at 8:00 p.m ET., and the ring walk for the main card will begin at 9: 00 p.m ET.

The fight will be available for streaming on Showtime with a subscription.

Fighter history

Holmes (12-0) is off to an extremely hot start to his career being undefeated to this point. The southpaw has five career KOs in his career. This will be his first time in the ring since March 2022, when he defeated Vernon Brown via unanimous decision. A win here could net him a big opportunity here in the near future. He has yet to get a title opportunity, but one is certainly on the horizon.

Villarreal (12-0) got his start a year after Holmes did in 2017 but has still managed to have the same record. This will be his first time in the ring since July 2022, when he defeated LeShawn Rodriguez via TKO. The orthodox fighter will have his hands full this weekend with Holmes, who not only is a southpaw but has a height advantage as well.

Odds

Holmes is a slim favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is -115 while Villarreal is -110. Te favored fight outcome is Villarreal by stoppage at +200 followed by a Holmes decision at +210.

Full card for Ardreal Holmes vs. Ismael Villarreal