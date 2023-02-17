Who is participating in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity game?

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend returns for its 2023 edition hosted by Salt Lake City from Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19. Among the festivities, a longstanding tradition is the All-Star Celebrity Game, with this year’s exhibition boasting a roster of famous musicians, actors, and athletes.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game participants

For this year’s competition Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith and minority owner Dwyane Wade will serve as honorary captains, as Team Ryan faces Team Dwyane. 2023 NBA All-Star captain Giannis Antetokoumpo, brothers Thanasis and Alex, and Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn were named as coaches for Team Dwyane. Oppositely, Team Ryan will be coached by WNBA champion Lisa Leslie, rapper Fat Joe, and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

Each team’s roster includes first-time celebrity game participants, with award-winning artists 21 Savage and Janelle Monae playing for the first time. Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, Marvel Actor Simu Liu, and WWE superstar The Miz will all appear in their first All-Star Celebrity Game. The competition will be no short of athletes as tennis star Frances Tiafoe and 11-time MLB All-Star Albert Pujols will take the court as well.

Among the celebrities returning with experience are comedian Hasan Minhaj and Peloton Instructor Alex Toussaint, who are making their third and second Celebrity Game appearances respectively. Toussaint was named the MVP of last year’s game in Cleveland.

The full list of celebrity game participants can be found here.