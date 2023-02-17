What channel is the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and what time does it start

Before the NBA’s All-Star festivities begin this weekend, the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity game will tip off on Friday night. This year’s exhibition includes Grammy Award-winning artists, actors, and comedians going head-to-head.

Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith, as well as team minority owner and three-time champion Dwayne Wade, will serve as honorary captains of the game’s two teams. Giannis Antetokoumpo, his brothers Thanasis and Alex, and Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn will coach Team Dwayne. On the opposite side, Team Ryan will be coached by two-time WNBA Champion Lisa Leslie, rapper Fat Je, and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

Grammy award-winning artists 21 Savage, Janelle Monae, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, and Marvel actor Simu Liu are among the participants making their NBA All-Star Celebrity Game debuts. Among this year’s returning players are comedian Hasan Minhaj and last year’s Celebrity Game MVP, Peloton instructor and Puma Athlete Alex Toussaint.

This year’s rosters will also include a WNBA All-Star, with Team Dwyane featuring Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings and Team Ryan having the Phoenix Mercury’s Diamond DeShields.

2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game TV Info

Game date: Friday, February 17

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN App