Is LeBron James playing in 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 19 with the All-Star draft taking place live right before the contest for the first time. LeBron James will once again be making an appearance in the showcase event and is a captain, but will his ankle injury slow him down for this game? Here’s a look at the King’s status ahead of the All-Star Game.

LeBron James injury updates

The Lakers star did suit up Wednesday against the Pelicans after previously missing three contests due to what the team is saying is an ankle injury. League insiders have said James is dealing with more of a foot issue, and it’s something he’ll likely be playing through all season. The Lakers say James’ tests keep coming back negative, so there’s no major structural damage here.

James is a captain for the event and the league’s most prominent player. It’s hard to see him sitting the All-Star Game entirely, but he could limit his playing time to avoid aggravating what many are describing as a painful injury.