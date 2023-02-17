 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Kevin Durant playing in 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The Suns F has a knee injury. We break down and update you on his status for Sunday’s showcase.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Phoenix Suns Introduce Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns smiles during a press conference at Footprint Center on February 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The biggest move of the 2022-23 NBA season involved Kevin Durant, who got his trade wish when the Brooklyn Nets sent him to the Phoenix Suns ahead of the deadline. Durant is still dealing with a sprained MCL injury he suffered in January, but he is reportedly close to a return and should suit up for Phoenix after the All-Star break. Durant was voted in as an All-Star but will he participate with his injury?

Kevin Durant injury updates

For a second consecutive year, Durant will miss the NBA All-Star Game with a knee injury. The forward is not a captain for the event this time around, and has already been replaced. It’s a shame for fans who wanted to see Durant in the event, but the Suns would like to get him at 100% for the games that matter. Durant says he should be ready to go shortly after the break, but he won’t be in the All-Star Game.

