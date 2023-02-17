Is Stephen Curry playing in 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be missing a massive piece Sunday when the live draft takes place, with Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry not being eligible to be selected. Curry was set to play in the All-Star Game after returning from a shoulder injury but suffered a leg injury against the Mavericks February 4. Here are the latest updates on Curry, who will not play in the All-Star Game.

Stephen Curry injury updates

The point guard is reportedly progressing well, and there weren’t any major ligament injuries he sustained when he collided with a Mavericks player on a drive to the basket to initially be sidelined. However, the Warriors do have some time before desperation sets in for the playoff chase and won’t risk Curry before he’s ready. Golden State has shown it can weather any storm and will back itself in any game as long as Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are on the floor.