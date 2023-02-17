 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Zion Williamson playing in 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The Pelicans PF has a hamstring injury. We break down and update you on his status for Sunday’s showcase.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on from the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 15, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans were off to a strong start in the 2022-23 season, and power forward Zion Williamson being healthy was a big reason why. After missing all of last year with a foot injury, Williamson was dominating the competition en route to his second All-Star selection. However, he suffered a hamstring injury prior to the showcase game. Will the big man be able to suit up Sunday in Salt Lake City? Here are the latest updates on his status.

Zion Williamson injury updates

Williamson is set to miss another month after re-aggravating his hamstring injury during rehab, which will knock him out of the All-Star Game. He’s already been replaced in the game. The Pelicans have slipped from their early success and are now right in the thick of the West playoff picture, so they’ll need Williamson to come back as soon as he’s 100% again.

