Is Zion Williamson playing in 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The New Orleans Pelicans were off to a strong start in the 2022-23 season, and power forward Zion Williamson being healthy was a big reason why. After missing all of last year with a foot injury, Williamson was dominating the competition en route to his second All-Star selection. However, he suffered a hamstring injury prior to the showcase game. Will the big man be able to suit up Sunday in Salt Lake City? Here are the latest updates on his status.

Zion Williamson injury updates

Williamson is set to miss another month after re-aggravating his hamstring injury during rehab, which will knock him out of the All-Star Game. He’s already been replaced in the game. The Pelicans have slipped from their early success and are now right in the thick of the West playoff picture, so they’ll need Williamson to come back as soon as he’s 100% again.