Is Jaylen Brown playing in 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The Boston Celtics head into the All-Star break as one of the best teams in the league behind the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both players are set to partake in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, although Brown’s situation has changed a bit since he was named a reserve for the showcase event. He suffered a facial fracture in a collision with Tatum, and was ruled out for the rest of Boston’s games heading into the break. However, he was not officially ruled out for the game itself.

Jaylen Brown injury updates

Brown was reportedly being fit for a mask earlier in the week, so there’s a chance he could at least suit up for some time during the All-Star Game. There’s also a chance he makes an appearance in Salt Lake City but doesn’t actually play, as the NBA logistically might not want to name a reserve on such short notice. Either way, we’ll officially know about Brown’s situation in the coming days.