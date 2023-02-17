 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Jaylen Brown playing in 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The Celtics SF has a facial fracture. We break down and update you on his status for Sunday’s showcase.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics is stunned after colliding with Jayson Tatum during the first half of the NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden on February 8, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics head into the All-Star break as one of the best teams in the league behind the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both players are set to partake in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, although Brown’s situation has changed a bit since he was named a reserve for the showcase event. He suffered a facial fracture in a collision with Tatum, and was ruled out for the rest of Boston’s games heading into the break. However, he was not officially ruled out for the game itself.

Jaylen Brown injury updates

Brown was reportedly being fit for a mask earlier in the week, so there’s a chance he could at least suit up for some time during the All-Star Game. There’s also a chance he makes an appearance in Salt Lake City but doesn’t actually play, as the NBA logistically might not want to name a reserve on such short notice. Either way, we’ll officially know about Brown’s situation in the coming days.

