Is DeMar DeRozan playing in 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The Chicago Bulls limp into the All-Star break after making no trades at the deadline, attempting to push through a struggling start this season by sneaking into the playoffs. The Bulls are likely in the play-in mix for the rest of the year, although that calculation took a big turn with DeMar DeRozan suffering a thigh strain. DeRozan has been dealing with leg and hip injuries lately, but now his status for the All-Star Game is in doubt with a Grade 1 thigh sprain.

DeMar DeRozan injury updates

DeRozan is a reserve for the showcase game, and his status hasn’t officially changed at this time. He doesn’t have a timeline for return, and the Bulls haven’t said much on his status. DeRozan likely won’t play much in the game if he is cleared, as the Bulls do need him for the stretch run to make the playoffs.