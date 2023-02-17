Austin Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Austin Marathon will be held on Sunday, February 19. This will be the 31st running of this event and will also feature a half marathon and 5k during race weekend. Times achieved in this marathon can be used for the Boston Marathon.

Start time

The marathon will start at 7 a.m. CT time. For anyone traveling from out of state, that would be 8 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The best way to watch the race will be in person. There could be some local news coverage, but that is expected to be it. They do provide a website for you to track participants. There is also a mobile app dedicated to the event.

Course map

The course will begin at the intersection of 2nd and Congress. The finish line is only a few blocks over at 9th and Congress. Competitors will have seven hours to complete the marathon before being automatically transported to the finish line.

There is an interactive course map that shows different points of interest as well as turn-by-turn directions.

Weather via AccuWeather

It looks like runners are in for good weather on Sunday. The high is 73, with a low of 54. The weather description reads “partly sunny and warmer.” There is a 4% chance of rain with the wind sitting at seven mph and gusts only up to 10 mph.

Prize money

There is prize money available to those that applied and were accepted into the Elite Program for the race. The top five men’s and women’s division finishers will all take home a cash prize. First place will earn $3000, second place $2250, third place $1200, fourth place $675 and fifth place $375.

Who won the last race?

Sammy Rotich won the 2022 Austin Marathon in 2:14:23.1. He was followed by Will Nation (2:17:14.1) and Jackson Limo (2:21:25.1), who rounded out the top three.

The fastest women’s division finisher was Kelsey Bruce, with a time of 2:35:16. Damaris Areba came in second place in 2:35:34.1, with Hannah Woodcock taking third in 2:54:21.7.