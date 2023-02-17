How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for February 17 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC.

We’ve reached the go-home show for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which will take place in the same venue as tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Montreal. On this show, we’ll get plenty of build towards the pay-per-view and an appearance from one of the participants of the main event.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, February 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Just 24 hours before meeting undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn will make an appearance in front of his hometown fans in Montreal for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Last week, the former “Honorary Uce” exchanged words on the mic with Paul Heyman and on Monday’s episode of Raw, he appeared in a promo segment with Cody Rhodes. Zayn admitted his doubts about dethroning the long-reigning champ, only for Rhodes to encourage him to finish his story. We’ll see what Zayn has to say to his home fans just one day out from the match of his life.

To continue with the Bloodline story, Jey Uso did indeed make his return last week when helping his brother Jimmy defeat Braun Strowman and Ricochet to retain the undisputed tag team championships. Afterwards, Jey finally came into contact Zayn backstage, who showed his gratitude with what he did at the Royal Rumble and gave him a fistbump before leaving the building. Right before the show went off the air, Paul Heyman relayed direct orders from Reigns to Jimmy Uso that the tag champs should stay home for Elimination Chamber and not appear in Montreal, even teasing that the “Tribal Chief” saw the interaction between Zayn and Jey. We’ll see how this story continues to develop as the internal turmoil within the Bloodline increases.

After winning a fatal four-way match last week, Madcap Moss will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship tonight. Also on the show, Liv Morgan will go one-on-one with Asuka just one day before stepping inside the women’s Elimination Chamber match. We’ll also get Drew McIntyre and Sheamus once again teaming up to take on the Viking Raiders.