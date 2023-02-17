How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on February 17

AEW Rampage returns to your screens tonight with a new episode on TNT. This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX, so as always, beware of spoilers.

Note, tonight’s episode of Dynamite will have a special start time of 7 p.m. ET due to TNT’s NBA All-Star weekend coverage later on in the evening. We’ll still be treated to the standard four matches on the show, two of them being title bouts.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, February 17

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Rampage

We’ll get a rematch from last week’s episode of Dynamite as The Elite will once again put their AEW World Trios Championships on the line against Top Flight and AR-Fox. Last week’s match was an entertaining sprint, so we’ll see who emerges victorious in this one.

The other title match will feature TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending against Vertvixen in an open challenge. One has to wonder the long-term plans for Cargill as she keeps defending her title against enhancement talents. Also on the show, Swerve Strickland will go one-on-one with Dustin Rhodes and Ricky Starks will battle Daniel Garcia. We didn’t get a full match between these two last week as a result of interference by Chris Jericho.