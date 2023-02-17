Pick on the total for Detroit-Oakland on February 17

In less than two weeks, the Horizon League Conference Tournament gets started and the Detroit Titans are looking to both improve their seeding and chase history for their top scorer as they go on the road to face the Oakland Grizzlies on Friday.

Detroit Titans vs. Oakland Grizzlies (-2, 152.5)

The Titans and nation’s leader in points per game Antoine Davis enters Friday needing 186 more points to break Pete Maravich’s all-time scoring record of 3,667 points. with Detroit guaranteed at least one conference tournament game and having four regular season games remaining, David would need to average 37.2 points per game if the Titans are unable to make a run in the conference tournament to break the record.

Overall this season, Davis is averaging 27.7 points per game on 41.7% 3-point shooting and 90.2% free throw shooting, scoring at least 27 points in 11 of the team’s 13 games since the calendar flipped to 2023.

As a whole the Titans have put up big offensive numbers behind Davis with at least 76 points scored in 13 of their last 15 games and rank 29th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis.

The offensive production has come at a cost to the defense though as Detroit entered Thursday night tied for seventh place in the conference and 11-16 overall because they are 342nd in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and are 351st in opponent 3-point shooting percentage away from home.

Fortunately for Detroit, Oakland’s defense has had similar struggles, allowing opponents to shoot 40.5% from 3-point range, the sixth-worst home 3-point shooting percentage mark among the 363 Division I teams, and 348th in points allowed on a per possession basis at home.

Last time these teams played, Oakland got a 76-67 road win on January 22, a night where Davis shot 3-of-16 from the floor for 14 points. That was Davis’ lowest point total of the season and with Davis entering having scored at least 29 points in five of the six games since, he and the Titans will bounce back with a large scoring outburst.

The Play: Detroit vs. Oakland Over 152.5

Get Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

Check out the DraftKings college basketball betting splits with public money and betting percentages.